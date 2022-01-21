Another trouble for the Beitar of Jerusalem

In December 2020, the Beitar Jerusalem football club, known to be historically linked to the Israeli nationalist right, sold half its shares to Hamad Bin Khalifa al Nahyan, described as a sheikh belonging to the UAE royal family. The news circulated a lot, even abroad, because Beitar and above all its fans had distinguished themselves over the years for their fiercely anti-Arab line, also told by the documentary Forever Pure, Emmy Award Winner.

The architect of that agreement was Moshe Hogeg, an Israeli entrepreneur in the technology sector and president of the Blockchain Research Institute at Tel Aviv University. Hogeg had taken over the presidency of Beitar with the intention, at least in appearance, of radically changing its history. Once he became the owner he had clashed several times with the so-called “Familia”, the extremist group of supporters organized as a result of the team. He had removed the most violent of them from Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium, and convinced others to avoid the usual racist and anti-Arab demonstrations at matches and rallies.

The sale of the shares caused riots and clashes between fans, but it also seemed a good sign for Hogeg and the team. Upon his arrival, Al Nahyan had in fact promised investments for over 75 million euros, citing the agreements made in that period between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Over time, however, his financial strength began to raise doubts, confirmed by the investigations into his account by the Israeli football federation, which noted that many of the funds he indicated were actually non-negotiable bonds issued by the Venezuelan government.

Furthermore, his companies had turned out to be a network of subsidiaries leading nowhere. Al Nahyan’s ties to the UAE royal family have also been questioned, without a definite answer being arrived at.

In recent months, perplexities have shifted from Al Nahyan to Hogeg, first considered the victim of a scam and later arrested along with seven other partners accused of a long series of crimes, including a cryptocurrency pyramid scam. Hogeg has also received allegations of fraud, theft, embezzlement and money laundering, as well as trafficking in prostitution and sexual assaults.

“If the allegations are proven in court – wrote the newspaper Haaretz – Hogeg will go from prodigy and fearless fighter against racism to being considered the dark side of the Israeli technology sector ». Haaretz he also wrote that part of the investigation into his account is focusing on the possibility that the purchase of the Beitar was a cover for money laundering.

In that case, he would not be the first owner of the Beitar to have used the team for personal purposes. In 2018, his predecessor, Eli Tabib, temporarily changed the club’s name to Beitar Trump after the US embassy moved from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. He left the property after a conviction for fraud and has since suffered three assassination attempts.

In the early 2000s, however, the Russian oligarch of Israeli origin Arcadi Gaydamak showed up in Jerusalem investing several million dollars in the team that led to the victory of two national championships. In 2008 he ran for elections for the mayor of Jerusalem, and there he began to understand what his real intentions were. Gaydamak had bought Beitar to gain support, but was unsuccessful and got just over 3 percent in the elections. After the electoral defeat he gradually abandoned Beitar until he left it to the highest bidder.

Second Haaretz, considering these recent experiences, it is not difficult to understand why, while in Jerusalem “there is no shortage of philanthropists willing to finance public institutions and community programs, no serious and respectable investor is willing to buy the largest football team in the city”, which even in the championship is not doing well: he is fourth from last and will have to work hard not to retreat.