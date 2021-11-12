Another twenty hectares of greenhouses for the largest Italian pole

By 2026 they will be 60 hectares, today they have reached half: yesterday, 10 November 2021, another 20 hectares of greenhouses were inaugurated under the control of Fri-El Green House, which in Ostellato (Ferrara) built the largest Italian pole of iron and glass greenhouses for hydroponic cultivation.

“Fri-El Green House – said the director Alessio Orlandi – is the first producer to be able to supply Italian tomatoes from the same cultivation site 365 days a year, with production systems that guarantee a saving of 70% of the surface and 70% water compared to traditional crops “.

“Part of the heating – he specified – is carried out through the residual hot water produced by the adjacent bio-gas plants, thus recovering precious energy. In addition, the greenhouses are illuminated with LED lights, necessary for winter production, which guarantee low energy consumption and an abundance of light in the spectrum of that usable by plants, thus avoiding unnecessary waste “.

Fri-El Green House, the company that produces tomatoes under the H2Orto brand 365 days a year using hi-tech hydroponics, inaugurated 20 hectares of new greenhouses on 10 November with an event dedicated to customers and the press. During the event the following took part: Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna Region; Alessio Mammi, Councilor for Agriculture of the Emilia-Romagna Region and Massimiliano Giansanti, National President of Confagricoltura.

With the inauguration of the two new iron-glass greenhouses of Ostellato 3 and Ostellato 4, the ambitious project of the Fri-El Group, one of the main Italian producers of electricity from renewable sources (wind, biomass and biogas) which has founded Fri-El Green House in 2015.

Compared to the total of the new production area, 10 hectares are already operational while another 10 will be operational starting from March 2022. With this expansion, the company thus reaches a production area of ​​31.1 hectares of iron-glass greenhouses.

“European policies – continued Orlandi – aim at carbon neutrality by 2050 to reduce the impact on the climate to zero. A determining factor in this sense is the transition to the circular economy. Our company is already a consolidated reality today. which combines renewable energy, reduced CO2 emissions and low-impact agricultural production, all by recovering the residual material and reintroducing it into the production cycle, applying the principles of circularity. We were pioneers in Italy and we aim to soon reach zero impact on the whole the line”.

H2Orto’s production currently consists of Nickel Free certified vine tomatoes, cocktails and cherry tomatoes. In addition, the company uses integrated pest control with beneficial insects. The greenhouse ecosystem works in a closed cycle, managed through a latest generation software, which controls the climate, irrigation and humidity, by eliminating waste and reusing all the vital components for the plant. In this way, tomatoes of high quality are obtained for taste, organoleptic properties and available on the market 365 days a year.

