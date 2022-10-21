another ultra-stylish appearance

Selena Gomez definitely has more than one trick up its sleeve and knows how we Inspire. When it’s not his fingernails that unleash the passions or his makeupit is her look that fascinates. Recently, the beauty appeared in the streets of New York with a style completely inspired by the french fashion and honestly, we are quite proud. Indeed, she had opted for large wide leg jeans with a black and beige sailor sweater. Quite simply, she placed her long anthracite-colored woolen coat over her shoulders. A real little Frenchie. Side shoes, Selena Gomez wore square toe heeled ankle boots (we love it) in black leather. All upgraded with golden hoops and a red mouth, which suits her perfectly. An outfit as chic as it is simple that overshadows all our French fashionistas!

Selena Gomez, the beloved

If it goes without saying that the sailor rises again in top trend for the next season, it is also obvious that Selena Gomez often attracts attention. And in the best way. A genuine affection consensual is reserved for the singer of “Come and Get It”. Indeed, everyone agrees that she exudes something deeply touching. Selena, we want to take her in our arms. Recently, she was also talking about her with a picture on which she poses with Hailey Bieber, the wife of his ex, Justin Bieber at the second annual gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. A photograph that made many of his fans very happy and literally made the buzz on the Web. If there was still any doubt as to the supposed rivalry between the two women, here we are enlightened.