Another unlikely way out for Cristiano Ronaldo
Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United this season? The Portuguese striker has every intention of playing in this new edition of the Champions League. And the Red Devils failed to qualify. A new club has also tried its luck for the 37-year-old star.
Cristiano Ronaldo could be one of the files to follow at the end of the summer transfer window. The Portuguese striker does not seem to want to stay at Manchester United. The reason ? The Mancunian club could not qualify for the new edition of the Champions League. Top scorer in the history of this competition, the 37-year-old does not want to let Lionel Messi get close to him.
However, the big names do not jostle for him. This gives ideas to other clubs! As we learn Sport, Galatasaray would have tried his luck for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it is a team that does not meet the expectations of the principal concerned.
The Turkish club will not compete in the Champions League either. Especially since he does not have the financial means to meet the demands of CR7. We will certainly have to wait a little longer to find out more about its future.
