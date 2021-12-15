Another update on Warzone: NERF for the AUTOMATON and beyond

Warzone weapons – In this new special dedicated to the best weapons seen in action on the new one Caldera Pacific from Warzone, we want to focus on two specific versions that are useful both to better deal with close range clashes, and also those that will instead see us engaged over longer distances.

Starting right from the close range, in this special we are going to propose a class strongly appreciated by the famous Swagg, content creator and streamer of the FaZe Clan. Swagg he is often in the position of wanting to recommend to his followers what are the most recommended weapons / versions of the moment, and on this occasion he wanted to focus on Cooper Carbine.

The Cooper it is an assault rifle in this case equipped with useful accessories to increase its ADS speed and mobility on Caldera, obviously with the aim of making this ar extremely performing in close-range firefights (otherwise known as “close range” fights).

In addition to the Cooper, and for those looking for a useful weapon for longer distances, we cannot fail to recommend the latest version of the LMG Type 11 proposed by the famous TheKoreanSavage.

Among the most authoritative content creators in terms of weapons and recommended accessories, the well-known “K3Recently proposed an extremely solid and effective version of the Japanese machine gun Type 11.

The spaces undoubtedly wider, and the particularly considerable distances that characterize the new one Caldera, have prompted many players to opt for a powerful LMG (tomorrow we will deepen the subject with a dedicated special) …

For this reason, it seemed like a good idea to provide you with a class that stood out for the range of its shots and the power of its bullets … let’s see the details:

This should be the last “weapons special” with loadouts presented through simple images, as the update to is scheduled for tomorrow Vanguard of our section dedicated to classes. Stay tuned with us to not miss an update!

What do you think of these two versions? The discussion, as always, is open!

