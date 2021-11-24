Another victim of political correctness: the statue of Jefferson removed in New York

Cancel culture does not even spare Thomas Jefferson, Founding father of the nation and third president of the United States of America from 1801 to 1809. It does not matter if his face is portrayed on Mount Rushmore next to George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, according to the new inquisition of political correctness which means judging history according to contemporary moral standards without any contextualization, Jefferson was a slaveholder and this is enough to continue with the work of damnatio memoriae. The declaration of independence? For the political police it matters little what else Jefferson did for the American nation: he must be canceled and removed because he owned slaves. Thus established the court of cancel culture. As the New York Times, the 19th-century statue of Thomas Jefferson, which dominated the New York City council chamber for more than 100 years, was removed following a unanimous vote from the Big Apple civic council.

New York, Thomas Jefferson statue removed

What will happen to the statue? Little consolation, she will not end up beheaded or thrown into the ocean as has happened in other cases. It will also be handed over to the New-York Historical Society and placed in its entrance gallery for six months before being moved to the museum’s reading room for the duration of the 10-year loan. Both venues are accessible to the public in areas that do not require tickets. Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of the historical company, explained to New York Times that the statue will be exhibited starting in April and will coincide with an exhibition that will examine the “ main contradiction of our founding ideals “The decision was made by the Public Design Commission, which oversees the works of art in the city.

The sculpture was made by the famous French artist Pierre-Jean David d’Angers. It is, according to the Nyt, of a plaster model of the bronze statue of Jefferson located in the Rotunda of the Capitol, in Washington DC. The statue was commissioned in 1833 by Uriah P. Levy, the first Jewish commodore of the United States Navy, to commemorate Jefferson’s defense of religious freedom in the military. The painted plaster version was later donated to New Yorkers and landed in the City Hall around 1834.

According to the politically correct crusaders who want to erase history, moving the statue from its historic home is not enough. “ It should be destroyed “said Charles Barron, a former councilor who first tried to have the statue removed from City Hall in 2001.” The statues should be for those we honor for their exemplary service to the whole country, not just the white race ” he added. On the contrary, according to Todd Fine, an activist who fights against the madness of cancel culture, moving the statue is a “hypocritical” decision. “ I have a feeling that this will be the future of many works of art and public monuments. They will simply be sold to private parties “.

The cancel culture against a founding Father