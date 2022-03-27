Another virus comes from Asia, causing hemorrhagic fever that can be fatal

The infection was identified in England in a woman who returned from a trip to Central Asia and is currently hospitalized at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Particles of the virus that causes Crimean-Congo / NIAID haemorrhagic fever

One case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a serious and potentially fatal viral infection, was located in England, in a woman who recently returned from a trip to Central Asia and was admitted to Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. This was confirmed by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which provided updates on the case of the woman, who was transferred to the Royal Free Hospital in London where she is receiving specialized care. Previously, there were only two other cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever in the UK, reported in 2012 and 2014 and imported from Afghanistan and Bulgaria respectively, following which the virus was safely contained, without evidence of further transmission.

What is Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, also known by the acronym CCHF from English Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Feveris a disease caused by a virus (Nairovirus) of the family Bunyaviridaetransmitted by such ticks Hyalomma, which are vectors and reservoirs of the pathogen. Transmission to humans can occur through bite or contact with fluids from an infected tickor through direct contact with blood, other body fluids or tissues of animals or people who have contracted the infection.

“It is important to be aware that CCHF is usually transmitted by tick bite in countries where the disease is endemic, does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the public is very low.Said Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA chief medical advisor. Healthcare professionals are currently working to trace people with whom the patient had close contact before confirming the infection. “UKHSA and the UK Health System have well established and robust infection control procedures to deal with imported infectious disease cases and these will be strictly followedHopkins added.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is endemic throughout Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia south of the northern 50th parallel, where it is widespread in a wide range of wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, sheep and goats. Several bird species are immune to the virus, but ostriches are susceptible to infection and have been a source of contagion to humans in endemic areas. In South Africa, for example, an outbreak in an ostrich slaughterhouse was reported in 1996, causing the infection of 17 employees.

Although the first case of CCHF was first described in 1944 in the Crimea, to date there is no vaccine for human use effective and safe against Nairoviruses. In endemic areas, the only way to reduce the risk of infected tick bites is to take a few simple precautions, such as wearing clothes that cover as much of the body as possible, preferring light-colored clothing to help identify any ticks on your clothes, and use approved repellents on skin and clothing.

To reduce the risk of transmission of the infection from animal to human, it is necessary to avoid contact with blood or tissues of infected animals, therefore it is recommended to wear protective clothing during their handling, in particular during the killing procedures and during the slaughter. To avoid person-to-person transmission, close contact with infected individuals should be avoided, by wearing gloves and protective equipment during their care and by washing hands thoroughly after care or after a visit.

Symptoms and treatment of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Infection presents with sudden onset symptoms, which include fever, muscle pain, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, back pain, headache, eye pain and sensitivity to light. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and sore throat may also occur in the early stages of the disease, followed by sudden mood swings and confusion. In the following days, agitation can be replaced by sleepiness, depression and fatigue.

Other clinical signs include tachycardia (rapid heart rate), lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), and petechial rash (a rash caused by skin bleeding) on ​​internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth and throat, and on the skin. As the infection worsens, petechiae can give way to larger rashes called bruising and other haemorrhagic phenomena which can affect the nose, gums, uterus, intestines and lungs. There is usually evidence of hepatitis, and after the fifth day, rapid deterioration of the kidneys and sudden liver failure or pulmonary failure may occur.

The infection it can prove fatal, with a mortality rate that is around 30% between the fifth and fourteenth day of illness. In patients who overcome the infection, improvements are observed between the ninth and tenth day after the onset of symptoms, but a long convalescence is required for complete recovery.

To date, there is no specific therapy for the treatment of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever: the treatments aim to reduce symptoms and, in severe cases, to support the vital functions of patients. Treatments include hospitalization, patient isolation, and close control of the infection to avoid the spread of the disease. At the pharmacological level, an antiviral is used, the ribavirinwhich if administered early, can bring important health benefits to patients.