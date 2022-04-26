Another wedding for the Beckhams? Romeo about to get engaged to Mia Regan

Last April 11 the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, brooklyn beckhamjoined marital ties with billionaire actress Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding that cost more than three million dollars.

Now, a couple of weeks after the union, the British media The Mirror assures that the Beckhams could be preparing for another weddingbecause Romeo Beckham, the second of his sons, He has been thinking about proposing to his girlfriend, model Mia Regan.

Romeo Beckham “avoided stealing the spotlight from Brooklyn”

Likewise, the source close to the 19-year-old soccer player expressed for the aforementioned medium that Romeo has waited so long to ask the big question to “avoid stealing the spotlight from Brooklyn”, but that, without a doubt, is something that it will happen soon.

“Romeo always wanted to wait for Brooklyn to get married and he avoided doing anything that might take the limelight away from his brother”, continued the source.

“Mia is a very different woman from Nicola Peltz and has always said that would like to get married in Britain, which would make the wedding much more informal and low-key than the one Nicola and Brooklyn had”, finished.

The source also claims that Romeo has expressed his desire to form a “big family” with Mia and that he “can’t wait to get started.”

“Getting married early and young seems to be in the Beckham tradition. They are in love with each other and will definitely do it for life. They also talked about how much they want a big family and can’t wait to get started.”, he pointed.