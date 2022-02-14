Another weekend of landings 2022 is already a record: 3 thousand arrivals in 40 days

While the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese is busy with projects such as “the orchestra of the sea” which will be created thanks to instruments created by the inmates of the Milan-Opera prison using the wood of 11 boats docked in Lampedusa, the immigration emergency continues undisputed. Departures from the Libyan and Tunisian coasts follow one another and, therefore, the number of deaths at sea also increases. This time it was not a shipwreck, but an involuntary ramming by a Libyan fishing boat of a rubber dinghy with 21 migrants on board. Three of the five who fell into the water are missing, two managed to cling to the boat. They were headed for Lampedusa, where 62 foreigners disembarked yesterday. On our coasts, migrants continue to arrive independently, intercepted at sea by our forces who escort them to the dock or, after having transhipped them, act as taxi drivers taking them to the mainland, the ghost landings continue, which represent an enormous danger since those who arrive bypasses health and identification checks if he is not intercepted while trying to escape, and they also continue to disembark migrants from the usual NGO ships, which for mission hang off the coast of Libya, take migrants on board and then set off for Italy.

Soon the 228 migrants who are on the Ocean Viking of the French NGO Sos Mediterranèe will arrive in one of the ports that will undoubtedly be indicated by the Interior Ministry, including 50 minors. They were recovered off the coast of Libya in 4 interventions. It was a weekend of landings: after the 357 foreigners who landed on our shores on Saturday, even yesterday, shortly after dawn, 122 arrived at the port of Roccella Jonica. Due to the rough sea, it was an articulated operation of the Guardia di Finanza some tens of miles off the coast of Riace to rescue the 20-meter motor trawler loaded with migrants with damaged engines. The transshipment took place not without difficulty due to the strong gusts of wind and the rough sea. These new arrivals are added to the 3,155 who have arrived since the beginning of the year, according to the data of the Interior Ministry updated on 11 February.

In practice, the number has increased tenfold compared to 2019, when, on the same date, only 215 foreigners arrived. 2022 starts really badly, even surpassing 2021, a year of record landings, given that by 11 February 2,233 had landed and 1,777 in 2020. Faced with these numbers and in the face of news such as the one that in recent days saw the arrest, by the Agrigento mobile squad, of 6 Egyptians guests of the Lampedusa hotspot for murder and aiding and abetting illegal immigration , having transported 70 migrants to the island last January, and having beaten one of them, more than thinking of a symphony with the orchestra of the sea we would have to devise a way to block departures by cutting the lifeblood of life traffickers human.