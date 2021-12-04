another woman challenges Macron- Corriere.it

from Online editing

The president of Ile de France won the primary of her party, Les Republicains; defeated the deputy from Nizza Ciotti, on positions close to the far right. But in the polls the neo-Gaullists are lagging behind

There another woman on the way of Emmanuel Macron: in the challenge for the reconquest of the Elysée, scheduled for April 2022, the current French president will have to contend not only with Marine Le Pen, but also with Valerie Pecresse: the latter resulted today winner in the internal challenge of the Republicains, the party of the moderate right to which the other former head of state belongs among others Nicolas Sarkozy. Pecresse won the official investiture with 60.9% of the votes, prevailing among others on the former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the deputy from Nice Eric Ciotti which represented the current closest to the far right.

Valerie Pecresse born in 1967 and currently holds the position of president of the Ile-de France, the region which also includes Paris. In the past she was also a magistrate and lecturer in constitutional law at the University Sciences Po. His entry into politics takes place in the ranks ofUmp by Jacques Chirac and remains in the groove of one liberal and pro-European right. Minister of Reforms between 2010 and 2012, he breaks with the parity in 2019, contesting its shift to too extremist positions but still remains linked to the Republicains family.

The first round of the primary he had seen Ciotti prevail by a whisker precisely over the president of the Ile de France; to the ballot Pecresse was able to count on the support of Barnier and other minor candidates.

The most recent polls they saw the neo-Gaullists clearly detached from their rivals in the race for the Elysée. According to the opinion polls Macron would have to the first were the 24% of votes before the Rassemblement of Marine Le Pen (18%) it’s at Eric Zemmour, the journalist on extreme right-wing positions and under investigation for xenophobia (14%). Only the 13% was assigned, until a few days ago to the Republicains but now the candidacy of Valerie Pecresse could relaunch the chances of the French ahistorical right.