Another yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch seized in Spain at the request of the US

The Spanish authorities seized in the Balearic Islands (east) the yacht of a Russian tycoon close to President Vladimir Putin and subject to Washington sanctions, the Spanish Civil Guard reported Monday.

The operation was carried out in Palma de Mallorca by agents of the Civil Guard and the US agencies of the FBI and the HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), as a result of a US rogatory commission, the Spanish police force said in a statement.

Baptized “Tango”, this yacht of 78 meters in length, whose value is estimated at 90 million eurosis “owned by the Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg”, according to the Civil Guard.

Washington announced in early March the creation of an investigative unit tasked with tracking down and seizing luxury goods from Russian oligarchs under sanctions.

So US President Joe Biden promised to seize their “yachts, luxury apartments and private planes”.

This is “the first seizure of property belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It will not be the last,” US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement from his ministry.

“Today’s action makes it clear that corrupt Russian oligarchs cannot dodge sanctions to live a life of luxury while innocent Ukrainians suffer,” his deputy, Lisa O. Monaco, added in the same statement.

The Spanish and American agents seized documents and computer devices to “corroborate the identity of its real owner”, since the vessel “has a Cook Islands flag and is registered in the name of a company based in the British Virgin Islands, which in turn, it is managed by Panamanian companies”.

“All this following a complex financial and corporate plot to hide the true real ownership of it,” the statement said.

“Although up to now Vekselberg, a person very close to Vladimir Putin, has not been sanctioned by the European Union, he is by the United States Department of the Treasury (OFAC).”

There “he is being investigated for tax fraud, money laundering and false documentation in relation precisely to the concealment of the real ownership of this luxury yacht to try to avoid sanctions,” the statement continues.

Vekselberg is part of a list of seven Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin, sanctioned in April 2018 by Washington, which accuses them of having participated in Russian attacks on Western democracies.

After the imposition of sanctions, the tycoon, domiciled in Switzerland, reduced his participation in numerous industrial companies.

This is the fourth yacht seized in Spain since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The other three are suspected of belonging to billionaires close to power and sanctioned by the European Union.