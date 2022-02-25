Another year of Cannes without Netflix

Mexico City

Although the platform streaming, Netflixis the most nominated at the Oscars, this does not mean that the plans to be at the Cannes International Film Festival are a reality.

According to Variety, the platform streaming does not plan to world premiere its films at the festival’s 75th edition, so Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, would likely be left out.

WHITOUT DEAL

The film’s director Dominik told reporters at the Berlinale that he hoped his film would be screened, but because Netflix has failed to reach a commercial agreement with Cannes because of the rule that all competing films must have a theatrical release in France, which could keep it out of competition or screening.

The truth is that Netflix it has brought some films to festivals in European cinemas, such as Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated The Hand of God, which premiered in Venice in September and played in Italian cinemas.

THE PANDEMIC DOES NOT HELP

However, France is not an easy territory when it comes to cinema, because once a film is released in theaters, Netflix you have to wait 15 months before releasing the movie on your service.

The pandemic hasn’t helped much either, as Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux, who is on friendly terms with the Co-CEO and CCO of NetflixTed Sarandos, has tried to convince the transmitter to return to the festival out of competition, and almost succeeded in 2020 with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, however, the health emergency situation due to Covid-19 canceled the edition of that anus.