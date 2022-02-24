Another year of Cannes without Netflix

Despite the fact that the streaming platform, Netflix, is the most nominated at the Oscars, this does not mean that the plans to be at the Cannes International Film Festival are a reality.

According to Variety, the streaming platform does not plan to world premiere its films at the 75th edition of the festival, so Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, would probably be left out.

The film’s director Dominik told reporters at the Berlinale that he hoped his film would be screened, but because Netflix has been unable to reach a commercial agreement with Cannes due to the rule that all competing films must have a theatrical release in France, this could keep it out of competition or exhibition.

The reality is that Netflix has brought some films to festivals in European cinemas, such as Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated The Hand of God, which premiered in Venice in September and played in Italian cinemas.

However, France is not an easy territory when it comes to cinema, because once a film is released in theaters, Netflix has to wait 15 months before releasing the film on its service.

The pandemic hasn’t helped much either, as Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux, who is on friendly terms with Netflix Co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos, has tried to convince the streamer to return to the festival out of competition, and he almost succeeded in 2020 with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, however, the health emergency situation due to Covid-19 canceled that year’s edition.

Netflix hit the red carpet at Cannes in 2017 with Bong Joon-ho’s Okja and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

But the festival changed its rules after an outcry from French exhibitors who demanded that competing films be screened in local theaters before broadcast.