Ansa – Inter capital gains investigation: investigates exchanges without cash flows

An aspect on which the investigation of the Milanese Public Prosecutor’s Office is focusing for the alleged false accounting of the Inter, with in the center suspicious capital gains, is the “system”, not only used by the Nerazzurri club but widespread in the Italian transfer market, of the so-called ‘clearing house’ on exchanges between players of two teams that often take place without money transfers or with ‘frozen’ money movements and then carried out only at a later time. A mechanism that, according to what he writes the Ansa, there is not in other countries, and for which the investigators must evaluate the impact on the regularity of the reports.

In the meantime, particular attention is also paid to contracts with a “buy back“, these are also widespread in the transfer market. As the news agency points out, the Milanese investigation – starting from a dozen transactions, including exchanges, sales, loans, budgeted by the Nerazzurri club between 2017 and 2019 for about 90 million euros in capital gains – focuses on those in which the players would have been valued for figures that seem “markedly disproportionate” to the actual values. And this could have served, according to the hypothesis under consideration, to arrange the budgets for to participate in European competitions. Among the cases under consideration are those of goalkeeper Ionut Radu (7.7 million capital gains) and striker Andrea Pinamonti (19 million capital gains), ‘rebounded’ between Genoa and Inter in two years, but also of the defender Zinho Vanheusden or other lower-middle-range players.