ANSA – Inter, maximum peace of mind on capital gains. Zaniolo ‘opposite’ case

Sale of the playmaker to Roma for 4 million (in the operation that brought Nainggolan to the Nerazzurri): after a few months he was worth ten times as much

He filters from the Nerazzurri circles maximum serenity after the acquisition of documents by the Guardia di Finanza related to the transfers of players that generated capital gains in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial statements. This is what theHANDLE.

“Sources close to the Nerazzurri point out that there was no search but only one document acquisition by the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza, which lasted about three hours. Furthermore, the particularity linked to an operation among those for which data was collected, namely the sale of Nicolò Zaniolo to Roma, which in fact goes in the opposite direction: sold to the Giallorossi for 4 million in the operation that resulted Radja Nainggolan in the Nerazzurri, the young attacking midfielder was worth ten times as much after just a few months. For the rest, according to Inter sources, these are normal market operations “, reads the agency note reported by Calcioefinanza.it.

