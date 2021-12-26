Ansaldi: “My wife doesn’t believe it. But I repeat: I will play up to 40 years “

Cristian Ansaldi talked to the microphones of Torino Channel, which today published the second part of a long interview in which the Argentine winger of Torino varied on many different themes, telling about different aspects of his personality (here the first part of the interview). The most experienced member of the team confirms with these words his human and moral as well as technical depth.

Ansaldi, what was the best moment of your career?

“Thank God I have lived a lot, because I have played in great teams with great players. Being inside a national team, for example, makes you feel identified with your country, with the people. But in general I believe that from everything one lives one can get something good, and you have to enjoy them because you don’t know if they come back “.

What are still your incentives to continue playing?

“We must never give up looking for new stimuli. Even when you are 60, 70 years old. Otherwise life loses its joy. I’ve always said it, even when I was 23-24: I want to play until I am 40. Sometimes my wife tells me: look, you are 35 and when you come back from the games you are dead… But I insist, I still have five years of career ahead ”.

Do you have special precautions to protect your body?

“With each passing year this need is making itself felt more and more. Taking care of your body is what extends your career. Today we see many players who are still on the field at 38, 39, 40 years old. Those who train well have a longer career. I have certainly improved a lot in this: in my career I have had many injuries and I try a lot in prevention, in the treatment of sleep. The more you grow and the more you learn, experience helps a lot. Today I certainly feel less fatigue than many years ago “.

