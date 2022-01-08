Ansaldi positive. Torino-Fiorentina is played: the tar rejects the ASL

One of the six Torino players affected by the covid is winger Cristian Ansaldi. To communicate it, given that the Bull for privacy does not disclose the positives, is the Argentine footballer himself through Instagram. In the photo, Ansaldi is in bed with his wife. Both with oxygen, they write: “Pass Covid together”.

Meanwhile, the grenades continue the quarantine. During the day, all the players will be subjected to the molecular swab again to establish any negativization of the other five players, new positivity or if the situation has stabilized. Yesterday, Friday 7 January 2022, the swab round did not reveal any new cases: a good sign.

On the football front, the sports judge has decided not to impose, for now, the 3-0 at table in favor of Atalanta and the penalty point in the standings for Toro for not showing up on the field on Thursday afternoon in Bergamo due to an imposed stop from the Asl City of Turin.

Meanwhile, Torino-Fiorentina should be played tomorrow afternoon, Sunday 9 January 2022, at 2.30pm at the Olimpico Grande Torino. The conditional is a must: there is the hypothesis that the match will be played on Monday 10 January 2022, at 18.30 or 20.45, to end the trust quarantine for non-positive players and thus allow “physical contact” , that is playing football.

This is because today, Saturday 8 January 2022, the Piedmont TAR rejected the provision of the ASL City of Turin on the quarantine of Turin after the outbreak of recent days, accepting the appeal of the Lega Serie A.

“The provision of the Local Health Authority of Turin causes serious and immediate damage, linked to the postponement of the championship matches scheduled until January 9, 2022”, reads the pronouncement of the president of the first section of the Administrative Court, Savio Picone, who, in fact , stops the quarantine of the grenades and explains how it is an illegitimate measure as it “violates the decree law of 30 December 2021 and the circular of 18 June 2020 of the Ministry of Health”. That is, there is no quarantine obligation for those who have completed the vaccination cycle or are cured. And, at the same time, that of the circular which provides that non-positive players can train and play games.