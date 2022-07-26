Ansu Fati launches FC Barcelona plan to recover Lionel Messi – Sport.fr

If Joan Laporta has a real plan to attract Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati begins hostilities by launching propaganda in favor of FC Barcelona.

After completing multiple finishes, at all levels. FC Barcelona are already focusing on next year by making Lionel Messi’s return a top priority. A wish claimed by Xavi Hernandez that Joan Laporta wants to achieve. To obtain the return of the Argentine star, the president of Barça has planned everything and the first phase of his plan is already in place through the first declarations of Ansu Fati.

“It’s clear that we form a great team, very competitive. The reinforcements will bring us a lot. They are all great players (…) If I would like a return from Messi? Sure ! So he could have the farewell he deserves, through the front door, like the number one in history should.”said Ansu Fati at the microphone of Catalan TV TV3 before continuing on his individual performances: “I work to achieve this (return to 100%, editor’s note) and i have no doubt that with work and sacrifice i will get there and i will be the same as before. It’s true that right now I’m still not one hundred percent, but I’m getting better and better every day. »