answer these questions, we will tell you what vampire ability you have

Telepathy, subjective precognition, mental shield… Have you ever wondered what special ability you might have if you were a vampire in Twilight ? Answer these questions and we’ll tell you!

IF THE QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING CORRECTLY FOR YOU, CLICK HERE.

You are said to be rather…

Cunning

Cunning

Intuitive.ve

Intuitive.ve

Reckless

Reckless

Creative.ve

Creative.ve

What time of day do you prefer?

The sunrise

The sunrise

The afternoon

The afternoon

The evening

The evening

The night

The night

Who is your favorite witch?

Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger

Sabrina Spellman

Sabrina Spellman

Kiki's Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service

The Halliwell sisters

The Halliwell sisters

What is the element of your astro sign?

Fire (Aries, Leo or Sagittarius)

Fire (Aries, Leo or Sagittarius)

Air (Gemini, Libra or Aquarius)

Air (Gemini, Libra or Aquarius)

Earth (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn)

Earth (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn)

Water (Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces)

Water (Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces)

Choose a musical artist

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS

BTS

What is your favourite season ?

Spring

Spring

Summer

Summer

Fall

Fall

Winter

Winter

You can read minds!

Like Edward Cullen, your vampire ability is telepathy. Thanks to this gift, you can hear the thoughts of people who are near you and see the images that are in their minds. This makes you a formidable fighter, since you anticipate the movements of your opponents!

You have a mental shield!

Like Bella Swan, your special ability allows you to create a supernatural force field. This one blocks all the psychic powers that try to invade your mind. What to protect you during the fights, but also the people you love!

You are able to see the future!

Like Alice Cullen, your particular skill is subjective precognition. Thanks to this gift, you receive visions of the future which change when a person changes his decision. A power that also allows you to anticipate the movements of your opponents in battle!

You can control emotions!

Like Jasper Hale in Twilight, your vampire ability is pathokinesis. Thanks to this gift, you are able to feel and change the emotions of those around you. Which means you can resolve conflicts peacefully or make a team live together more easily!

