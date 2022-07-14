answer these questions, we will tell you what vampire ability you have
By Thilda Riou
Telepathy, subjective precognition, mental shield… Have you ever wondered what special ability you might have if you were a vampire in Twilight ? Answer these questions and we’ll tell you!
You are said to be rather…
Cunning
Intuitive.ve
Reckless
Creative.ve
What time of day do you prefer?
The sunrise
The afternoon
The evening
The night
Who is your favorite witch?
Hermione Granger
Sabrina Spellman
Kiki’s Delivery Service
The Halliwell sisters
What is the element of your astro sign?
Fire (Aries, Leo or Sagittarius)
Air (Gemini, Libra or Aquarius)
Earth (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn)
Water (Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces)
Choose a musical artist
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Olivia Rodrigo
BTS
What is your favourite season ?
Spring
Summer
Fall
Winter
You can read minds!
Like Edward Cullen, your vampire ability is telepathy. Thanks to this gift, you can hear the thoughts of people who are near you and see the images that are in their minds. This makes you a formidable fighter, since you anticipate the movements of your opponents!
You have a mental shield!
Like Bella Swan, your special ability allows you to create a supernatural force field. This one blocks all the psychic powers that try to invade your mind. What to protect you during the fights, but also the people you love!
You are able to see the future!
Like Alice Cullen, your particular skill is subjective precognition. Thanks to this gift, you receive visions of the future which change when a person changes his decision. A power that also allows you to anticipate the movements of your opponents in battle!
You can control emotions!
Like Jasper Hale in Twilight, your vampire ability is pathokinesis. Thanks to this gift, you are able to feel and change the emotions of those around you. Which means you can resolve conflicts peacefully or make a team live together more easily!