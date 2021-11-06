“Answers from the team. Gabbiadini? It’s ready”

D’Aversa press conference: the statements of the Sampdoria coach on the eve of Sampdoria Bologna – VIDEO

(Francesca Faralli, sent to Bogliasco) – Roberto D’Aversa presents at the press conference the challenge between Sampdoria and Bologna, scheduled for Sunday at the stadium Ferraris and valid for the twelfth day of the championship of A league. Here are the statements of the Sampdoria coach.

WITHDRAWAL TEAM – «The team did well during the week. Even today we prepared the match knowing the importance of the match. The approach must not be mistaken for the whole game. The team took responsibility, Quagliarella spoke on behalf of the whole team and expressed the desire to spend days together. Three days? It is a decision made initially by everyone, nothing so overwhelming. So it was decided and so we did. More than punishment it was to find serenity. It is normal to be together for a while. I think it helped ».

INVOLUTION – «Even with Napoli, if we go to remember the match, there have been sections in which we have put them in difficulty. In the beginning it was fun regardless of the results. We must consider the value of the opponents. You have to return to the field with enthusiasm, without making mistakes, trying to bring the episodes to your side ».

BOLOGNA – «We need to think about quality. They come from a positive period, but you have to go on the pitch with balance. They can hurt us in the restart, we should be good at not conceding anything. We have to work to not concede a goal. Objectives are always achieved with the best defenses. Our goal is to grant nothing. We have conceded too much for concentration errors. I want the right attitude ».

FANS – «Surely our fans have always shown that they are important, I hope they will come to support the team and I believe that our fans are really important. They always cheered them on. I lived it as a player and as an opponent ».

ATTITUDE – «Quagliarella has spoken, Ekdal has spoken: they have shown that there can be discussions after negative performances but they have also shown that there is serenity. I like to think at 360 degrees, the responsibility lies with the whole team, from the coach to the youngest. And the team gave me some answers in this sense ».

PHYSICAL CONDITIONS – «In today’s finishing there were some episodes that we will have to evaluate tomorrow. We have never liked to create the excuse for injuries and I am convinced that whoever goes on the pitch will try to do their best regardless of who takes the field ».

CAGES – “He’s available, he trained with the group.”

BALLOTAGES – «These are arguments that we will do until tomorrow. Quagliarella and Caputo is one of them. It doesn’t matter who goes first. The important thing is that they give their best. Tomorrow the performance can be difficult, but there must be heart and depth. It is a very important game because then there will be a break and then we will think. Tomorrow we have to give everything ».

AUDERO – «On the pitch you have to go with self-esteem and conviction, qualities that we have shown in the matches we have played. But we don’t have to be swayed by the past. We all need to take responsibility. I don’t like talking about individuals, especially Emil who has an important and particular role ».

ASKILDSEN – “We are like father and son. It has important qualities. He has played a lot more than last year, but he has to make the mental step of being a Serie A and Sampdoria player. He can do well. It’s like Svanberg that has grown a lot over the years. It all depends on him. There is nothing between him and me, I work with a young man and I want to make him understand that he must be determined ».