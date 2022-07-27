Ant-Man 3 could have a surprise cameo

The Ant-Man 3 movie will be one of the great Marvel events of 2023 and we could see a heroine who has only recently debuted.

For now, we have little information about the plot of Ant Man 3but at least we know some interesting details like that the Quantum Realm will be very important and that the great villain will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Also, Cassie Langthe daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will have a prominent role and will be played by the young actress Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, This body suits me to death).

In a recent interview with PZthe actress Kathryn Newtonleft open the possibility that Kate Bishop of hailee steinfeld could be in Ant Man 3.

“Yeah, I told her, I told Hailee recently at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and, I don’t know anything, but I know in the comics that… We both know, I said, You know, we’re friends in the comics and we both thought: Well, maybe. I do not know. So I think that’s what the fans want. They’ll have to wait until Ant-Man 3 to find out.”

“They’re friends, you know. And that I find very interesting. I’d love to. I’d love to. And the other thing that’s really interesting is that Iron Lad is also Kang, who is also Jonathan Majors. And I’m like: Well, what’s going on there…? Multiverses, come on!”

Kathryn Newton gave more details about Cassie Lang.

“I hope his story continues to grow after Ant-Man 3, because I loved playing this character. It’s like a disaster. He thinks he knows. You think he knows who he is, as we all do, don’t you? I think I know, and then I walk and stumble. So that’s the Cassie vibe. It’s like her father.”

“Well, the first time I walked into my fitting, I saw this black leather suit, purple leather, and these shiny metallic Converse. And I thought: No way. That is for me? And purple was my favorite color growing up. And I love Marvel movies, so I always wanted to be a superhero. I’ve said it, like all my life. I want to be in a superhero movie. And so I saw it and was like: This is meant to be, clearly. And putting it on for the first time, it was perfect. It fit perfect. It was like a perfect fit… They said: This is the easiest fit we’ve ever done.”

Ant Man 3 will be released on February 17, 2022. The rest of the installments of Marvel can be enjoyed in Disney Plus.