Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 advances its premiere and The Marvels is delayed

The effects of the pandemic continue. Although we have left the confinement behind thanks to the vaccine, Hollywood is still facing the impact of delays and rescheduling. One of the sagas that has had to deal with this in particular is Marvel. The most recent victim is the marvelswhich has changed its release date with that of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for 2023.

According to information from VarietyThe Marvels has been moved to July 28, 2023, a date that previously belonged to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that has taken the one that the other had scheduled for February 17 of that same year. The movies are sequels to Captain Marvel – 60% and Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, respectively. Each will delve deeper into one dimension of the super franchise.

The report indicates that it is a production issue since The Marvels have not yet finished filming completely while Quantumania has already done so. Both films began to be recorded last year and it is presumed that they will be important pieces to continue building the next great saga of the production company, which will now be launching about six titles each year in theaters and on Disney Plus.

The little that is known about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is that the film will fully enter the quantum dimension, as the title indicates, which we saw in past installments. Likewise, it has been confirmed that there we will see Kang for the first time, a villain who will be played by Jonathan Majors and a variant of the one he did in the Loki season finale. 96%. He is expected to be the next big antagonist in the franchise. It was directed by Peyton Reed, who did the previous two installments.

The one we have the least information about is the marvels. The sequel will feature Captain Marvel, as well as Monica Rambeau, who gained powers in WandaVision, and Kamala Khan, the lead from Ms. Marvel, the next show in the franchise to premiere. The film was directed by Nia DaCosta, director of the Candyman sequel. There are no details about the plot.

Ms. Marvel reshoots were held at the end of last year, so perhaps the delay also has the purpose of adjusting technical or plot details in relation to what we will see on television. The young heroine will see the origin of her powers be altered for the version of the saga and possibly this is what puts her in the way of the other two superheroines of the most cosmic side of the MCU.

It will be interesting to see what this means for other series. On the cosmic side, Secret Invasion is currently filming, which will deal with the alien Skrulls, with a little luck the delay of The Marvels will not have an impact, but there is nothing left to wait. In theaters this year, we’ll see Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness next week, Thor: Love and Thunder in July, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in October.

