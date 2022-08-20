Antauro Humala: reservists arrive at the Ancón II Prison after the release announcement

A group of reservists arrived this morning outside the Ancón II Prison, where Antauro Humala is being held, after his sentence was redeemed in one year and seven months.

At the main door of the prison, there is also the wife of the ethnocacerist leader, Ina Andrade.

After the statement from the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), the reservists with flags in their hands and banners did not hesitate to move to this prison to await the release of their leader Antauro Humala.

Carmen Huidobro, a lawyer for the ethnocacerista leader, also arrived at the Ancón II prison and announced to RPP News that the release of his sponsor would take place at around 1:00 pm this Saturday and ruled out a supposed “political arrangement” in the decision of this release.

“The press and some politicians say that there is an agreement under the table, a political agreement with Peru Libre, no, I rule that out because in reality he is leaving due to the application of Law No. 28760 and Law No. 29423,” accurate.

INPE decision

On Friday, the Penitentiary Technical Council of the Ancón II prison granted the freedom to Antauro Humala “for serving the sentence for redemption of the sentence for work and education,” according to a statement from INPE.

Antauro Humala was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the crimes of simple homicide, kidnapping, aggravated damage, theft or seizure of a firearm and rebellion, for his participation in the so-called “Andahuaylazo”, a military uprising against the Government of Alejandro Toledo that he led in the city of Andahuaylas.

The ethnocacerist leader had been serving his sentence since January 3, 2005, for which to date he had served 17 years, 7 months and 14 days.

However, on July 8, 2022 Antauro Humala He requested his release for redemption of the sentence for work and education before the penitentiary establishment management under the provisions of the Penal Enforcement Code and its Regulations.

OUR PODCASTS

“Espacio Vital”: Dr. Ana Elena Chevez, senior technical advisor for the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in dialogue with Dr. Elmer Huerta, announced that at the beginning of September they could reach Latin America and Peru , monkeypox vaccines. She added that the World Health Organization (WHO) is advancing the negotiations and given the good communications maintained with the only manufacturer, these vaccines are already reserved. He explained that it was necessary to wait for all the health ministers of the countries of the region to approve some conditions in the negotiations related to importation, cost, the insert and labeling in English, and special pharmacovigilance requirements, among other aspects that go further. beyond the normal terms and conditions of revolving fund negotiations.

Newsletter All about the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put everyone on alert. Subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data from the country and the world on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.