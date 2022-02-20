Anthony Davis to be reassessed in four weeks for right ankle sprain

Anthony Davis will be out at least four weeks after an MRI showed the Los Angeles Lakers star sprained his midfoot, the team announced Thursday.

Davis underwent X-rays at the Crypto.com Arena that did not reveal any fractures, according to the team. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated after the next All-Star break.

AD left Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz with an apparent right ankle injury with 3 minutes left in the second quarter.

News in development: Anthony Davis left the game with an apparent right ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/SLnKzX0Li0 — ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) February 17, 2022

League sources confirmed to ESPN that AD is having X-rays on his right ankle.

Photo: EFE

Davis landed on Rudy Gobert’s heel and his ankle twisted outward, causing him to fall to the ground and clutch his right lower leg in pain.

The Lakers called a timeout with 3:00 remaining in the second quarter and Stanley Johnson replaced Davis after teammates Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan helped him off the court and into the locker room.

Davis had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting at the time of the injury.

LA trailed Utah 53-46 at the half after starting the game on an 11-0 run.