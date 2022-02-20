Anthony Fauci congratulates Ecuador for its vaccination plan

Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the White Housecongratulated Ecuador for the progress of the vaccination plan against covid-19. This was done in the middle of a virtual meeting, held on the afternoon of this Friday, February 18, with the Vice President Alfredo Borrero.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Health, Ximena Garzonand the Ambassador of Ecuador in the United States, Yvonne Baki.

Borrero is located in Washington, in order to seek international cooperation in health. During the appointment with the White House adviser, details of the epidemiological situation in Ecuador and the management of the pandemic were discussed.

Vice President (Alfredo Borrero), I have to congratulate you on the fact that your country has such a high vaccination rate. They have done a considerably better job than in the United States. I wish that in the United States we have the same level of compliance with the vaccination recommendations that you have been able to achieve in Ecuador,” Fauci said, in a statement issued by the Vice Presidency of the Republic.

In Ecuador, in the application of first doses there is coverage of 88.13% of the population, while in second doses it reaches 83.71%. And more than 3.5 million booster doses have been providedaccording to data from the Ministry of Health, as of February 17, 2022.

The Vice President’s schedule of activities included work appointments with representatives of the private sector, to whom he presented the country’s investment portfolio. Borrero is scheduled to remain in the United States until Sunday, February 20, 2022.