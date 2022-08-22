Anthony Fauci resigns from the US Government after being the visible face during the pandemic

The main epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci, announced this Monday that in December he will leave his post, which will mean his departure from the Government after more than two years being the most visible face of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemicsometimes at the expense of publicly disagreeing with former President Donald Trump.

Fauci will resign as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and also as adviser to the current president, Joe Biden, with a view to opening “a new chapter” outside the Administration and with the “honor” of having worked with seven different presidents.

“I am especially proud to have served as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden since the first day of his administration,” Fauci said in his farewell note, in which he made it clear that he is not retiring and will continue to collaborate on issues related to science and public health.

Biden has expressed his “deep gratitude” to Fauci, because thanks to him “the United States is stronger, more resilient and has better health”. “Thanks to Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives have been saved in the United States and around the world,” he added.

The current tenant of the White House had already collaborated with Fauci during his time as vice president, eight years in which the North American country prepared strategies to respond to viruses such as Ebola or Zika.

Already as president, ddecided to keep him as an adviser to the White House, in a wink both practical and political. Biden has recalled that one of the first calls he made as president-elect was to Fauci, to ask him to continue in the same position that he had already been holding with Trump.

With this gesture, Biden kept at his side a key figure in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a regular in the American media and a defender of the adoption of social restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, distant at times from the laxity for which Trump advocates.