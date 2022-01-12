Anthony Fauci, stopped with a rifle in his car while crossing the United States to kill the epidemiologist

He had left Sacramento, California, to reach Washington and assassinate Anthony Fauci. For the most important US government epidemiologist, death threats are nothing new, so much so that last August he hired bodyguards to defend himself and his family. But Fauci, in front of the Senate, told of the arrest of a man before Christmas who was crossing the United States with the aim of killing him.

“In his car they found an AR-15 rifle and several ammunition,” the epidemiologist said before the Health Commission, pointing the finger at the Republicans (especially the senator from KentuckyRand Paul) and the “lies” they spill against him. “I have received death threats, my family and my children have been harassed and received obscene calls because people are lying about me,” accused Fauci, who also sniffed former President Donald Trump in the past.

What it has done today is to defend the Biden administration’s response to the latest developments in the pandemic. The medical advisor to the US president called the surge in cases for the Omicron variant “a massive, unprecedented wave”. For Fauci, it is “an extraordinary virus, never seen in the last 100 years. It is a cunning virus”, which “has deceived everyone every time, from the first time it appeared, up to Delta and now Omicron. doing the best we can, ”Fauci said.

In addition to Fauci, the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration testified before the senatorial commission. The hearing comes at a time when the US is registering record levels of infections and hospitalizations: 145 thousand people hospitalized in the last 24 hours, with 1.3 million positives recorded on Monday.