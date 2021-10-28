News

Anthony Francisco leaves Marvel Studios | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

According to Deadline, the designer and visual artist Anthony Francisco he would have decided to quit his job with Marvel Studios.

Francisco was a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios for nine years, contributing to the design of many elements in the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as for Loki, the Dora Milaje and especially for the design of Baby Groot in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . Some of his insights will also be present in Eternals, Black Panther 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder and in The Marvels.

The man will now be engaged as creative director at Dolphin Entertainment, as stated by the company’s CEO Bill O’Dowd.

Loading...
Advertisements

On the subject of Guardians of the Galaxy, here is all the information on the third feature film:

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

720
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
701
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
621
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
587
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
513
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
482
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
478
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
378
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
374
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
365
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top