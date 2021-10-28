Anthony Francisco leaves Marvel Studios | Cinema

According to Deadline, the designer and visual artisthe would have decided to quit his job with Marvel Studios.

Francisco was a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios for nine years, contributing to the design of many elements in the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as for Loki, the Dora Milaje and especially for the design of Baby Groot in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . Some of his insights will also be present in Eternals, Black Panther 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder and in The Marvels.

The man will now be engaged as creative director at Dolphin Entertainment, as stated by the company’s CEO Bill O’Dowd.

