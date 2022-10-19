Anthony Hopkins Against Racism in Armaggedon Time Trailer with Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong

MADRID, 18 Oct. (CultureLeisure) –

Universal has published Armageddon Time trailerthe new movie James Gray which has in its main cast Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong. The film, set in the New York borough of Queens during the 1980s, will be released in theaters on November 18th.

The preview stars Michael Banks, who plays Paul Graff, a child belonging to a Jewish family and that he must face the change to a college elitist by decision of his parents, Esther (Anne Hathaway) and Irving (Jeremy Strong), for the pranks he undertakes with his best friend Johhny (Jaylin Webb). “You will not see that child again,” her mother assures him after having to go look for him at the director’s office.

However, the fact that Johnny is black seems to be a stigma for the decision of their parents and of American society in general during the eighties, since, in addition, in the new school of Paul “They say bad things about black children.” Paul is supported by his grandfather, Aaron (Anthony Hopkins), who advises you in this new chapter of your life. “The next time those assholes say something bad about those kids you have to say somethingokay?” he demands of his grandson.

Armageddon Time, which premiered at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festivalnarrates in this way the passage to the adult life of a young man focusing on his family relationship, school and his friends during the years in which Ronald became president of the United States. She is a coming of age storydeeply staffon strength of a family and the generational ambition to pursue the American dream.