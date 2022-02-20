Anthony Pompliano was surprised by the adoption of Bitcoin in Argentina

Argentina is one of the countries that most embraced the crypto economy in the Latin American region. According to a recent survey by the consulting firm Finder, specialized in the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Argentina and Mexico are the leading countries in the adoption of cryptoactives in the region and their growth rate is comparable to that of European countries. Both countries rank 14th and 15th globally, with cryptocurrencies having a penetration of 15% in the adult population.

Data like this was what surprised Anthony Pompliano, the renowned cryptocurrency commentator and podcaster. Pompliano emphasized the Argentina’s economic situation, which he compared with countries like El Salvador, to explain why he thinks there is such a pronounced adoption.

Specifically, the commentator took up through his YouTube channel, the words of Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, a wallet that arrived in Argentina earlier this year. Mallers comments that he considers the adoption of his solution in Argentina surprising, to which Pompliano added: “Argentina is adopting Bitcoin and the Lightning Network at an insane rate”. Echoing a tweet from Mallers, he added that “It is important to understand that Argentina is in a very bad economic moment. Inflation of 55%, the GDP is going to contract 12% this year, there have been 8 currency crises since its Central Bank was founded and half of the population already lives in poverty”.

The commenter considered Bitcoin a “scape valve” to the economic problems they see in Argentina. “They do not trust their central banks. They simply want money that cannot be demeaned by anyone. They want a permissionless ability to access monetary value. They want to send and receive money without anyone being able to come between them and their counterparty”, he added.

To this he added that the citizens of Argentina “They want the ability without intermediaries to access monetary values ​​without anyone being able to get in the middle of the transaction and Bitcoin is inevitable whether we look at countries like El Salvador, which is bringing the entire country to the Bitcoin network or Argentina, where companies like Strike are bringing solutions to citizens. Bitcoin is just warming up and the people of Argentina are showing that they need Bitcoin”, he concluded.

Nicknamed “Pomp” after his last name, Anthony Pompliano is an American technology entrepreneur and investor who rose to fame for hosting his own podcast: “The Pomp Podcast” which is focused on business and investment issues.