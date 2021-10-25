Anthony Scaramucci: “Bitcoin at $ 150,000” | Institutional inside in 12-18 months

There will be a wave of institutional investment in Bitcoin in the next 12-18 months – which will be of much greater proportions than today. This is the prediction of Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of Skybridge Capital and absolutely not a new name for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Scaramucci, speaking to the famous The Best Business Show from Anthony Pompliano confirmed a greater potential interest on the part of institutional investors, which will be conveyed by the recent approval of the Bitcoin ETFs last week, with many more titles coming out this week.

Anthony Scaramucci is known for apparently absurd forecasts, but then always on the piece

12-18 months for the arrival of new institutional investors

This is the theory – actually with very solid foundations – of Anthony Scaramucci – that fans of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin have known for some time, also by virtue of forecasts which then turned out to be hit the spot, although decidedly optimistic at the time of publication.

I’ll make a bold prediction. I believe there will be significant institutional interest in Bitcoin in the next 12-18 months, because we now have a regulatory framework to move within, which will allow institutional investors to say: “I have to enter this market. I have to have a piece of this thing, I have to understand it ”. And what would George Soros say? It would say “invest and learn later”.

Soros who already has Bitcoin in his wallet, as we have already previewed on our website – and which is one of the examples of how big investors could move in the coming months. Scaramucci it also increased the dose, indicating possible price levels for the next 12 months.

It’s likely to hit $ 150,000 within the next 12 months. I target the price that I have been communicating for some time now – even in the previous podcast. $ 100,000 by the end of the year. And I think it will be like this because there is finally an open door … an open door through the quotation of ETFs. Institutions can now say “I can buy it”!

A forecast that is actually perfectly in line with what we find in ours Bitcoin forecasts, which have been indicating for some time now and in black and white $ 100,000 by the end of the year, even when we were the only ones to think that $ BTC could have reached this price level.

The importance of an ok from the SEC

The OK from the SEC, always returning to what was said by Anthony Scaramucci is of enormous importance and the parallel made with vaccines is something that should make those who are skeptical about the possible goals that Bitcoin it will also reach by virtue of the acceptance of ETFs.

Some of my friends said “I won’t get vaccinated until the FDA [l’ente che negli USA si occupa dell’approvazione dei farmaci, NDR] will not approve it “. Metaphorically this also happened with Bitcoin. You have a SEC approval and now Bitcoin can thrive in the regulated financial ecosystem. It will not go away and that door has opened for sophisticated institutions that will operate as early adopters, who will be able to say “it’s ok for me to enter these waters, I will not be fired if I buy this asset. [riferendosi ai promotori e gestori, NDR].

An original point of view – but one that we can only share, also with regard to price target indicated by Scaramucci. After all, how many, even among our readers, would have believed it when, due to the collapse of May, Bitcoin was under the $ 30,000?