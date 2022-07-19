ANTI-AGING HAIR CUT | The haircut that rejuvenates our appearance between 30 and 50

This summer is for new haircuts, for every woman there is a suitable one. Free to express yourself and do what you want, among many haircuts and even dyes, because in addition to a cut there is also the possibility of redoing or changing color.

What our hairdresser can create is infinite because there are endless hair trends for this summer, all of them to be copied. From short haircuts to long and medium haircuts.

Also, we must never forget that the hairstyle we have chosen can always be changed. And it is that, changing the hairstyle, we can give a new look to our face.

We can do low bows, high tails, braids; or with an iron we can make them straight, curly, or without an iron we can create beach waves, which are very fashionable.

It is the cut of the moment, the super commented that many ask for. A cut that comes with a little volume, but at the same time is light and fresh.

The haircut that takes years off and looks stylish

It is very popular among women who have very fine hair and who therefore seek to give it a more voluminous effect. Obviously, you shouldn’t imagine hair like that of the 1960s, when volume was in fashion, but rather an elegant middle way, especially contemporary.

The cut in question is the butterfly cut, which spreads across the face like the wings of a butterfly. This is loved by all who do not want to lose length, but want to lose a little weight and add movement. In fact, it’s a beautiful scaled cut and it’s double the length. It is shorter in front and longer in the back.

It is done in several layers and the first thing to do is to choose the length of the sides of the bangs that will frame the face. This will give the much desired butterfly effect.

Many stars have worn and wear the butterfly cut, such as Margot Robbie, Hailee Steinfeld or the model Elsa Hosk. And here is the slightly voluminous yet cool haircut that is perfect for every occasion, easy to style and suitable for everyone.