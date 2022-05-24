Anti-aging: Julia Roberts reveals her secret to eliminate wrinkles and produce collagen in the face

Julia Roberts has conquered Hollywood with her beauty and talent, it seems that time has not passed by the actress, so we are inspired by one of her treatments favorites for remove wrinkles Y produce collagen in the face. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to have a young complexion!

When we imagined that having a age-free face It was an impossible mission, the actress reminds us that there are many options to take care of our skin, so

Related news

Also read: How to use avocado peel to stimulate collagen in the skin?

This is how Julia Roberts eliminates expression lines

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a photograph in which she used a red light mask on his face to recover from his involvement in the 75th Cannes Film Festivala treatment that is not invasive and that counteracts the effects of age on the face

This is how Julia Roberts eliminates expression lines. Photo: Archive

How are LEDs used in light therapy for the skin?

LED light has some benefits for the skin, especially the red one will help you to produce collagen, in addition to improve blood circulationso you face will be rejuvenated in no time and the wrinkles or scars will fade away. So now you know, bet on this facial treatment what do you use Julia Roberts to have one young face.