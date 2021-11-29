Anti-aging key? Control inflammation, fats and sugars – Nourish and Prevent

There are three main factors that regulate aging, inflammation, fat and sugar metabolism, all three of which can therefore be largely controlled with proper nutrition. It is the conclusion of a study carried out by a collaboration between IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (IS), University of Bologna, University of Insubria in Varese and Lobachevsky University of Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) and published on Aging Research Reviews.

The work, which examined data from a number of studies on the subject, could lead to new ideas on how to slow the aging process. In fact, next to the personal age there is a biological age, the one that really reflects how much our body is aging. By modulating the inflammatory processes, as well as controlling fats and sugars in our body, we can at least partially slow down the biological age of each of us. Then, with their analysis, the researchers were able to define three main common ‘pathways’ that appear to influence a person’s biological age: inflammation, lipid metabolism and transport, and carbohydrate metabolism.

“These results – explains Aurelia Santoro, researcher at the Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine of the University of Bologna – indicate how lifestyle interventions, for example adhering to a Mediterranean-type diet, or caloric restriction or intermittent fasting , can affect precisely the three biological processes identified, acting on the metabolisms, lipid and carbohydrate, but also reducing the level of inflammation and oxidative stress of the organism “.

“Despite the great heterogeneity that characterizes the response to nutritional interventions in humans, due to both genetic and environmental and cultural factors – adds Claudio Franceschi, professor emeritus of the University of Bologna and director of the System Medicine for Healthy Aging laboratory of the University Lobachevsky of Nizhny Novgorod in Russia – the impact of the diet on the basic mechanisms of aging remains decisive ”.

“These are extremely interesting prospects for medicine”, comments Licia Iacoviello, director of the Department of Epidemiology and Neuromed Prevention and Ordinary of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Insubria in Varese. “First of all because, knowing the biological age of a person, we will be able to personalize prevention and possible therapies no longer on the chronological age alone, but on how that specific individual is really aging. Furthermore, also thanks to further studies that will have to be conducted to refine these results, we can begin to identify some elements capable of slowing down the aging process, first of all lifestyles such as nutrition “.