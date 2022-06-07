Anti-aging: Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite ingredient, which she consumes every day to stay young

Food has tremendous effects on our skin. She can even embellish it! So what is the magic food to slow down the appearance of wrinkles? Kourtney Kardashian gives us the answer…

Kourtney Kardashian’s secret to beautiful skin would it reside in one and the same ingredient? In an article published on Poosh, her site specializing in health and well-being, the young bride of the Kardashian clan has indeed extolled the merits ofan edible oil very particular. Because it is well known, nature is full ofmiracle ingredients for our health : if black radish is detoxifying, cinnamon anti-fatigue and garlic, a real natural antibiotic, linseed oilmeanwhile, would have anti-aging properties.

What are the benefits of flaxseed oil?

Renowned since Antiquity for its medicinal virtues, linseed oil is extracted from a seed who wishes us well. Its golden yellow color contains a powerful concentrate of omega-3, these famous polyunsaturated fatty acids to fight against skin aging (and nourish dry hair); it is moreover the edible oil that contains the most. A true champion!

Diet: how to cook and consume flaxseed oil?

With its nutty flavorslightly bitter, linseed oil can be used to make a delicious homemade vinaigrette, and brilliantly brightens up white fish and pan-fried vegetables. Kourtney Kardashianshe recommends adding “on toast or in your morning smoothie”, as she explains on her Poosh site. Good to know: as flaxseed oil loses its superpowers when cookedit is better to add it at the end of cooking.

Shopping: where to buy linseed oil and how to store it?

Flaxseed oil is easily found in supermarkets or organic stores. In any case, prefer those whose the first pressing is cold extracted : it is a guarantee of quality. Be careful, linseed oil is fragile and oxidizes very quickly ! Once opened, keep it for a maximum of 3 months in the refrigerator. Our advice: buy it in small quantity (25 cl) to avoid food waste.

Organic linseed oil. 25 cl, €3.95, Carrefour Bio.

French virgin linseed oil. 250ml, €4.86, Bio Planète on Greenweez.com.