Anti-aging: Sandra Bullock’s infallible beauty trick to look from 30 to 50

Sandra Bullock, 57 years old, is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, because it seems that she has the formula of eternal youth, the years do not pass by the actress of “Miss sympathy”, since after almost six decades of life it seems that He is only about 30 years old. So we want to talk to you about a infallible trick that this famous follows to look much younger.

How does Sandra Bullock manage to look so young?

It is not a secret that to see each other more Young Sandra Bullock she follows a balanced diet, takes multivitamins and exercises, but in addition to this she has a well-kept trick in her beauty routine that has helped her stay young and radiant.

It is said that this beautiful actress is an inveterate fan of facials, she enjoys getting cosmetic treatments that help her keep her skin firm, hydrated and smooth, because thanks to them she has been able to obtain collagen and show off a complexion of envy.

Photo: Archive

It is worth mentioning that on occasion sandra He confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that he likes Epidermal Growth Factor treatments, a facial that aims to rejuvenate the skin, since this protein stimulates the production of collagen and elastin.

In addition to this, the 57 year old actress She is very disciplined with the days of exfoliation, since it is thanks to them that she can easily remove all the dirt and dead cells from her face, which makes it easier for the facials to act on the newer layers of skin, leaving a much smoother appearance. smooth and clear on the skin.

Photo: Instagram

Sandra Bullock’s Hemorrhoid Cream

So do not forget to rigorously include at least one day of exfoliation in your beauty routine, we suggest you use organic or natural products for this purpose, you can use coffee, sugar or olive oil to prepare yours at home.

Finally, it is said that Sandra Bullock use a cream for hemorrhoids as an eye contour cream that deflates, removes dark circles and wrinkles, however, we do not recommend that you use this type of product without first consulting a specialist, as it could be harmful to your health.