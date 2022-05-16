Anti-aging: This is how Jennifer Lopez eliminates wrinkles and produces collagen in a week

Jennifer Lopez reveals one of his tricks to have a porcelain complexion and is that the famous published a video detailing a facial treatment what do you use for remove wrinklesin addition to produce collagen in record time, so we present this beauty secret. You will be surprised by everything that will favor your face in just one week!

when we thought that take care of the face It was a very difficult mission, the interpreter of ‘Change the step’ reminds us that there are some treatments that can help us with this mission, so try this tip of skin care of the singer to have a smooth face at 50

Through social networks, a video was shared of the famous enjoying a delicate Facial massage with a couple of massagers circular and metal. The celeb seemed to enjoy this anti-aging ritualthen their muscles were relaxed while they stimulated her face.

How is the facial massage?

It is a technique in which pressure with movement on the face, the intensity can vary according to the needs of each skin. The objective is stimulate blood circulation, relax muscles so that expression lines are not marked and give a glowy appearance.

What are the effects of massage on the skin?

your skin is will rejuvenate from the first massage, because the relaxation is the most important step for stop aging, You will also notice that your skin will be much more flexible and will deeply hydrate when using your favorite creams. You, would you try the Facial massage for remove wrinkles Y produce collagen What JLo?