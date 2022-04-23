Anti-corruption will investigate 91 government emergency contracts during the pandemic | Economy

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, led by Alejandro Luzón, has agreed to open investigation proceedings into the conditions in which a total of 91 emergency contracts for the supply of medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic signed by the General State Administration. The events were denounced on March 10 by the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Madrid Assembly, in accordance with the instructions of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The complaint, signed by the PP spokesman in the Madrid Parliament, Alfonso Serrano, claims the “irregularities that he considers to exist in the emergency contracts, related to Covid-19, formalized by the General State Administration and the institutional public sector” , according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

The contracts that will be investigated are grouped into a total of seven proceedings related to transactions denounced by order of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after the opening of an investigation into contracts for the supply of medical equipment was publicly known. of the Madrid City Council with businessmen Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño and after the scandal caused by the mediation of the president’s brother in a shipment of masks.

Díaz Ayuso has already publicly denounced that several of these contracts were awarded by the emergency procedurethat is, with fewer filters than usual, to the company for which the husband of the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, works, or to others that lacked experience in the health sector.

In addition, the popular people of Madrid denounce in their letter other irregularities that affect contracts and the granting of public subsidies, which are identified in a table that includes a total of 91 contracts.

The common thread in the exposition of the facts that make up the irregularities that are denounced are the awarded companiesregardless of the awarding body, and the irregularities focus on the relationship of each of the companies with the different public administrations and the lack of verification of the concurrence of the minimum requirements for the formalization of contracts.

These conducts, which Anticorruption analyzes in detail company by company, could constitute, according to the complainant, crimes of prevarication, prohibited negotiations with officials, influence peddling and embezzlement of public funds.

According to the information provided by Anticorruption, the contracts to be investigated accounted for a total amount of more than 326 million euros. The Chief Anticorruption Prosecutor has appointed the prosecutor Luis Pastor Motta to investigate this matter, although he will personally carry out part of the proceedings.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will study operations carried out with the companies Management and Support Solutions for Companies SL, FCS Select Products SL, Member Of The Tribe SL, Weihaitextile Group Import & Export, Hyperin Grupo Empresarial, Beedigital, and Playbol plastic industries, according to the signed decree for Luzon.

According to the decree, Anticorruption sees “appropriate the practice of some proceedings that, without initially targeting natural or legal persons, allow confirming or ruling out the criminal significance of the reported facts” that have, as it explains, a “indisputable social transcendence“Given the context in which they signed those contracts.

As it has done in the investigation of other emergency contracts for the supply of medical devices, the Prosecutor’s Office does not direct its investigations against specific people in these “initial” proceedings. Anti-corruption is currently studying whether the award of a contract by the Community of Madrid to the company of a friend of the Díaz Ayuso family, for which the president’s brother received remuneration, is indicative of a crime.