Anti-corruption will investigate several Government ‘Covid contracts’ after Ayuso’s complaint

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for the “supposed favoring” of seven companies in various contracts of the Government of Spain.

The Popular Party of the Community of Madrid, headed by the regional president Isabel Diaz Ayusodenounced before the Public Ministry on March 10 a total of twelve adjudications, carried out through the emergency procedure. In other words, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual procedures were abolished and by finger.

As stated in the decree initiating proceedings by the Prosecutor’s Office, to which EL ESPAÑOL has had access, Anticorruption highlights “the need to carry out some proceedings to confirm or rule out the possible criminal relevance of the contracts whose legality is being challenged.” The value of the seven adjudications that will be investigated reaches 326 million euros.

Among them, the Prosecutor’s Office will investigate a subsidy of €64,959.82 to Playbol S.A.“linked to the parents of the Prime Minister“, and a contract awarded to Beedigital, “linked to the husband of the Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvino“.

“Apparently, [los padres de Pedro Sánchez] They sold in 2018 the assets, goodwill and machinery of the company Playbol, SA, of which both spouses continue as administrator and proxy, “indicates the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the complaint from Ayuso’s team.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers these proceedings “appropriate” “that, without initially targeting natural or legal persons, allow us to confirm or rule out” whether or not there was a crime in these proceedings. Everything this, he adds, to guarantee the “correct and normal” functioning of the Public Administration and given the “indisputable social significance of the context in which the events described in the denunciation” of the Popular Party.

At the moment, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed the participation of qualified persons. And he emphasizes that the initiation of proceedings intends “assess whether the account that is made of the facts and the documentation provided are elements that allow us to appreciate the existence, at least indirectly, of a certain criminal relevance, “adds the letter, signed by the head of Anti-Corruption, Alexander Luzon.

In all the contracts denounced, the PP denounced the “lack of verification of the concurrence of the minimum requirements for the formalization of the contracts.”

Ábalos, Illa and Calviño

Another of the contracts that the Prosecutor’s Office will analyze is the one granted, worth more than 24 million euros, to the company Management and Support Solutions for SL Companiesby the ministry that, then, headed Jose Luis Abalos. The object: supply of masks against Covid-19.

There are also two other public contracts with the same beneficiary and the same objective, to acquire medical supplies. One, worth 12,500,000 euros, granted by Adif. And another, signed by the Ministry of the Interior and almost 3.5 million.

Regarding said company, the PP pointed out that “its social activity is not directly related to the object of the contract.” And that the “verification of the successful bidder’s solvency” was ignored. In addition, according to the complaint, in 2019, its turnover was zero euros, compared to 53.13 million in 2020, once the awards were granted by finger.

The Madrid PP also pointed out the four contracts awarded by the Ministry of Health of Salvador Illa to FCS Select Products SL And he even pointed out “as the cause of the award to the friendly relationship” of the administrators of the company with the then head of Health.

The value of all these? €263 million. In all four cases, for the purchase of medical supplies against the coronavirus: more than 500 million masks and 10,000,000 nitrile gloves.

Similarly, the Popular Party questioned the verification of the solvency of the successful bidder, its social activity, outside the object of the contract, and its turnover. “In 2018, it was less than a million euros; in 2020, it reached 263.1 million euros for direct public awards.” They also pointed out that FCS was convicted in 2016 of a crime of fraud.

Another of the contracts denounced by Isabel Díaz Ayuso was the one granted to Yellow Pages Digital Solutions SA, renamed Beedigital. The PP pointed out that the husband of the vice president and current Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvinoholds the position of marketing director of the company.

And, as they reported to the Prosecutor’s Office, the contract, worth 532,400 euros, would have been awarded when Beedigital had debts with the Treasury worth 1.6 million. In accordance with the Anticorruption decree, the object of said commission is the Social Security Digital Image and Online Reputation Management Service.

“The resolutions of our Supreme Court reinforce the relevance of agreeing to initiate investigation proceedings to clarify whether the contracts for the acquisition of medical supplies denounced, for failed or fraudulentwere adjusted to the requirements and guarantees imposed by administrative contracting,” reads the decree.

