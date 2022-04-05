Anti-Covid drugs identified with tests on mini-lungs: “They protect against severe forms”

Two medications anti COVID-19 have been identified thanks to test conducted in the laboratory on mini-lungs, that is, miniature organs obtained from immature cells (organoids). Both have been shown to be successful in avoiding severe forms of the disease.

“They protect against severe forms”

I’m a monoclonal antibody synthetic aimed at the main weapon of the SarsCoV2 virus, the Spike protein, and a compound (peptide), which acts against one of the virus’s co-receptors. Published in the journal Cells (Mdpi), the result is due to the group of the University of Rome Tor Vergata coordinated by geneticist Giuseppe Novelli, the result of international research conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council (Cnr), University of Toronto and the American non-profit health network Renown Health, of Reno.

Research

The research was carried out thanks to funding from the Rome Foundation and the Ministry of University and Research. Organoids are tiny 3D organs made from non-embryonic stem cells. In these living laboratories it was possible to measure the degree of response of new molecules and new monoclonal antibodies. Both drugs, the researchers found, were effective in preventing the virus from entering the mini-lung, with a significant decrease in the production of cytokines and chemokines induced by SarsCoV2 infection. Despite being a very new field of research, for Novelli «the study of viruses with organoids is considered an exciting model for exploring the interactions between human cells and viruses and technology could make the response to the next pandemic much faster. Furthermore, the results obtained show that organoids are a good way to study and test molecules against viral infections ».