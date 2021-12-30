Anti covid Merck and remdesivir pill, Aifa green light

Green light for Aifa to Merck anti covid molnupiravir pill (Msd outside the USA and Canada) and the antiviral remdesivir in virus therapy. “The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency, in the session of December 22 – informs the national regulatory body – authorized two antivirals, molnupiravir and remdesivir, for the treatment of patients not hospitalized for Covid-19 with mild-moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19 “. The Merck drug will be distributed to the Regions “from January 4th”.

The molnupiravir – recalls Aifa – is an oral antiviral, authorized for distribution in emergency conditions by decree of the Ministry of Health of November 26, the use of which is indicated within 5 days from the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of taking 4 tablets of 200 milligrams 2 times a day, is 5 days. The Aifa determination relating to the methods of use was published on December 29 in the Official Journal and is effective as of today, December 30. For the prescription of the drug, a monitoring register will be used, which will soon be accessible online on the Agency’s website.

For remdesivir – continues Aifa – an extension of indication relating to the treatment of subjects not on oxygen therapy at high risk of severe Covid-19 was recently authorized by the European drug agency EMA and the drug can be used up to 7 days from onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days. Also for this new indication, the use of a monitoring register is foreseen, accessible from today on the Agency’s website.

“MERCK PILL TO THE REGIONS FROM 4 JANUARY” – Merck’s anti-Covid pill will be distributed by the commissioner structure led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo “to the Regions from January 4”. This was made known by the Italian Medicines Agency in the note.