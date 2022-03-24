Anti-Covid mission in Italy, Guerini said no to sending 400 men from Russia – Corriere.it

Of Fiorenza Sarzanini

It was the minister who downsized the agreement between Putin and Conte. The refusal of the Russian request to move to Puglia Today, Copasir decides when to hear from the former premier

Eight teams made up of 40 specialists, in addition to doctors and nurses: in all a contingent of about 400 people who had to land in Italy for an operation to combat the coronavirus epidemic. the proposal of Vladimir Putin made in March 2020 to the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. It was the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini who opposed and asked to reduce the number of men and means. This would be enough to explain the attack made on Guerini himself by the foreign ministry official Alexei Paramonov, after having threatened Italy with irreversible consequences if it adheres to sanctions against Moscow and accused our country of having forgotten the aid received. But now it turns out that two months later the Russians wanted to move to Puglia and at that point Guerini asked Moscow to stop the operation.

The latest news on the war in Ukraine

Copasir investigation Officially it was a medical expedition, but the details that emerged in recent days support the suspicion that it could have been carried out an espionage activity. And just to clarify every aspect of the story today Copasir will set the date for Conte’s hearing. He will have to reconstruct the contacts and agreements made, but also what happened in those two months. And because Italy decided to spend three million euros to reimburse those who had to collaborate instead. We have no evidence of improper activitythe former prime minister said but now he will have to provide further clarifications.

The first contact So we go back to first contact between Guerini and the Russian Defense Minister Sergej Shoygu. on 21 March 2020, Italy in an emergency because there are tens of thousands of infected but there are no masks, gloves, fans. Healthcare facilities are in trouble, especially in Lombardy. Offers of help arrive from all over the world. Shoygu contacts Guerini and offers masks, the Italian minister replies that a plane can take off to pick them up in Moscow, but the interlocutor announces a phone call between Putin and Conte. Indeed a few hours later the Italian premier contacts Guerini and confirms that Putin intends to send hundreds of people between soldiers and doctors to support those committed to facing the epidemic.

The refusal Guerini’s position is clear in excluding that the Russian mission could be so numerous. A complicated negotiation is thus opened and the final compromise foresees the arrival of one hundred people. No one expects that 17 four-jet aircraft will land at the military airport of Pratica di Mare and above all a small number of material, not even enough to cover the needs of one day. Not only. Immediately after it begins the standoff between the head of the general delegation Sergey Kikot and the commander of the IOC, the joint operational command, General Luciano Portolano. Because during a private meeting that takes place in a guesthouse in the capital, the Russians ask to sanitize and clean up public bodies, while the Italians only grant access to hospitals and RSA. An activity that still provides the acquisition of health data and other sensitive information that – this is the fear after the threats – Russia could now use against our country.

The end of the mission The aggressive attitude of the Russians was confirmed by the then head of the CTS Agostino Miozzo, present at the meeting with the secretary Fabio Ciciliano and Portolano. Precisely for this reason it was decided that all the teams should always be supported by the Italian military and employed only in Lombardy, which at that moment had the most serious situation. And in early May, whenor the Russians asked to move to PugliaGuerini believed that the time had come to thank Shoygu, declaring the mission concluded.