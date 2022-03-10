Anti Covid pads in the first 48 hours For positive hospitalization in health hotels

Wars and exodus are ideal places for infections to spread. Not just from coronavirus. There have recently been outbreaks of measles, polio and tuberculosis in Ukraine. The current scenario certainly does not allow for the implementation of preventive measures. Among other things, in Ukraine only about one third of the population is vaccinated against Covid. Few more have vaccinated against other diseases. When refugees arrive in our country, health screening is a moment of extraordinary importance for their health and for the collective one. Within 48 hours they must compulsorily carry out an anti Covid swab to ascertain their virological status, regardless of the vaccination status. If they are positive they will be isolated in health hotels, if they are negative as a precaution they will have to wear the Ffp2 mask for five days but will be able to access the reception path. The swabs will be carried out in the drive troughs with preferential lane. As for the anti Covid vaccination, it is mandatory for the over 50s. While for children and teenagers who go to school it is mandatory to have vaccination for other diseases for which the vaccination obligation in Italy is valid, starting with the anti-polio to get to the exanthematous diseases. Tuberculosis screenings will also be carried out. Following the release of the foreigner pass temporarily present (Stp), they will be able to have regular health assistance from family doctors and taken in charge by the ASL for pediatric, obstetric-gynecological and psychological consultations. Ilaria Ulivelli …