Anti Covid Paxlovid pill now prescribed by general practitioners. How does it work

Milan, 21 April 2022 – A turning point in fight against Covid. After several appeals, starting today also general practitioners can prescribe antiviral drug Paxlovid for the early treatment of coronavirus disease. Like this the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) in a note published on its website. With the prescription of the general practitioner the patient will be able to collect the drug directly at the pharmacywithout costs for the citizen and without burdens for the national health system.

“Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who they do not need supplemental oxygen therapy and which are high risk of serious illnesssuch as those suffering from oncological pathologiescardiovascular diseases, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, chronic pulmonary disease and severe obesity “, recalls the Aifa. Treatment must be started as early as possible, and in any case within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. “The prescription of the drug requires a preventive pharmacological anamnesis, to exclude the presence of any interactions with drugs taken at the same time by the patient – the AIFA experts remark -. The summary of the product characteristics and the link are available on the Aifa website. to the main websites for the verification of drug interactions “.

With the prescription of the general practitioner, the patient can collect the drug directly at the pharmacy e distribution to the pharmacy network (through the so-called distribution on behalf) will be free of charge by pharmacists and wholesalers, thanks to a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health, Aifa and the network of pharmacies (Federfarma, Assofarm and FarmacieUnite) and pharmaceutical distributors (Federfarma Servizi and Adf). “However, it remains possible prescription by all Covid-19 specialist centers identified by the Regions. “specifies AIFA. The prescription made by the general practitioner will be monitored through the electronic prescription systemwhile for the treatments prescribed by the Covid-19 centers identified by the Regions and autonomous provinces, the Aifa monitoring register remains active.