Anti-Covid pill banned in the Lazio Region. The absurd case of family doctors – Il Tempo





Antonio Sbraga April 23, 2022

For two days “even general practitioners have been able to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid,” announced Aifa. But in Lazio the anti-Covid pill still does not go down: “Drug only for hospital use”, so it appears in the terminals of Lazio family doctors who, therefore, cannot prescribe it for now. “The prescription by the general practitioner will take place through the compilation of a therapeutic plan (available in the” Related documents “box), which is currently on paper and will be computerized within a few weeks”, explains the Italian Agency of the drug. “Yes, that’s the way it is done for other medicines, it’s true, but for this reason Paxlovid the Medico 2000 management system, one of the most used in the studies, just doesn’t allow us to do it: it still indicates it among the class A drugs only for use hospital ”, confirms a Roman family doctor. “Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, such as patients with cancer, cardiovascular disease, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, chronic pulmonary disease and severe obesity – explains Aifa – Treatment must be started as early as possible, and in any case within 5 days from the onset of symptoms. With the prescription of the general practitioner, the patient will be able to collect the drug directly at the pharmacy, at no cost to the citizen ».





But in Lazio not yet, even if, the AIFA warns, “it is still possible to be prescribed by all the COVID-19 specialist centers identified by the Regions”, that is, in fact, in some hospitals. However, the prescription of the anti-Covid pill is not the only problem reported by the family doctors’ terminals: for some days, in fact, there have been “users without exemptions rejected by the ASL, doctors in great difficulty, a chaos”, protests the union Fimmg, which wrote to the Region, reporting the problems relating to the extensions of 90 days for all the exemptions for income after the deadline of March 31 last. “An extension carried out by Sogei but not for everyone, for example – underlines Fimmg – there are no E2 exemptions for the Unemployed registered in an Employment Center, then there are some missing either because they have exceeded the income threshold, or for other unexplained reasons. A chaos increased by the ASL offices that reject citizens who request regularization, as is happening in Rome 2, but not only, also in other ASLs », Fimmg concludes.





Yesterday, meanwhile, in Lazio out of a total of 44,874 swabs, 7,341 new positive cases were recorded (-861 compared to last Thursday), with 20 deaths (+3). “The data includes some recoveries – explains the regional councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato – The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,864 ”. The Region announces the launch of a campaign aimed at over eighty to solicit reservations for the fourth dose: “Soon text messages to all over 80s to remind the importance of the fourth dose, an active call from general practitioners required”.



