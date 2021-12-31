Anti covid pill | Distribution of regions

The green light of Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) has arrived for the anti covid pill molnupiravir by Merck (MSD outside the USA and Canada) and the antiviral remdesivir in the therapy against coronavirus.

“The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency, in the session of 22 December – informs the national regulatory body – authorized two antivirals, molnupiravir and remdesivir, for the treatment of patients not hospitalized for covid-19 with mild-moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe covid-19 “. The Merck drug will be distributed to Regions “from January 4th”.

Molnupiravir – recalls Aifa – is an oral antiviral, authorized for distribution in emergency conditions by decree of the Ministry of Health of November 26, the use of which is indicated within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of taking 4 tablets of 200 milligrams 2 times a day, is 5 days. For the prescription of the drug, a monitoring register will be used, which will soon be accessible online on the Agency’s website. In trials, the pill has been shown to reduce the relative risk of hospitalization or death from covid by 30%.

Merck’s anti-covid pill will be distributed by the commissioner structure “to the Regions from January 4”. This was made known by the Italian Medicines Agency in the note. Instead, the anti-covid Paxlovid pill (produced by Pfizer) should arrive at the end of January, which promises to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization by 89% (according to data released by the company).

As for remdesivir – continues Aifa – an extension of indication for the treatment of subjects not on oxygen therapy at high risk of severe covid-19 was recently authorized by the European drug agency EMA and the drug can be used up to 7 days after the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days. The use of a monitoring register is also envisaged for this new indication, accessible from today on the Agency’s website.

