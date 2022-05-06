Anti Covid pill Pfizer and Merck, over 37 thousand Italians treated at home

Over 37 thousand (37,203) Covid patients treated at home with the antiviral pills molnupiravir (Lagevrio *) from Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) and Paxlovid * (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir) from Pfizer. From the tenth report of the Italian drug agency Aifa on the monitoring of antivirals for Covid-19 therapy, it emerges that so far the number of treatments started for Lagevrio are 24,779 and those started for Paxlovid 12,424.

Considering the data as of May 3, compared to the last monitoring of 2 weeks ago, there was an increase of 20.2% in the treatments started with Lagevrio and of 35.1% for Paxolovid. Even if, restricting the field to the last 7 days considered, for Lagevrio the drug requests were in total 1,745, that is 21.85% less than in the previous 7 days. For Paxlovid, on the other hand, 1,267 new weekly prescriptions were recorded, with a more contained decrease (-17.99%) compared to the previous 7 days. So far Lagevrio has been prescribed in a total of 278 facilities, Paxlovid in 250. The highest number of treatments initiated with the Merck pill since the opening of monitoring is that of Lazio (3,644), while for Paxlovid at the top is the Veneto, with over 1,748 patients treated.

Finally, as regards the remdesivir antiviral, there are two items: there are a total of 9,020 non-hospitalized patients for whom treatment with this molecule has been started (+ 15.3% compared to the last monitoring) and 91,001 patients hospitalized. treated with the drug (+ 1.3%, although there was a decrease in the last week).