Anti-Covid restrictions are back across Europe

The vaccination campaigns – initially concerning the double dose to which the so-called “booster” was subsequently added – were carried out with the belief that they would represent the means by which the health emergency and the related restrictions would be overcome, thus allowing to return to normal. To date, however, European countries, including those in which the vaccination campaign is proceeding smoothly, are facing the advance of the pandemic and the new Omicron variant, which is why several national governments are again imposing restrictions on citizens. .

In Ireland, eg, as of December 20, a curfew was practically imposed. In fact, last Friday the government announced that all restaurants, bars and cafes – excluding take-away or home delivery services – would have to close at 20.00 and that no indoor event could take place after 20.00. In relation to the events prior to 20:00, then, the government specified that the participation should have been “limited to 50% of the capacity of the headquarters” or in any case there should not have been more than 1,000 people. Furthermore, the «participation in outdoor events» should have been «limited to 50%» or in any case there should have been no more than 5,000 attendees. All this despite a strong vaccination campaign, with 76.6% of the population receiving two doses of the vaccine and 32.8% undergoing the booster.

In the Netherlands, the restrictions are even more severe: last Sunday the lockdown was triggered, which will last at least until January 14th. As stated on the government website, it was decided to opt for this solution as “the rapid spread of the Omicron variant must be slowed down to ensure that health services remain available to all”. Therefore, non-essential shops, museums, cinemas, theaters, bars and restaurants and other public places will remain closed, as well as “educational institutions and extracurricular assistance”, which will remain closed at least until January 9, 2022. Exceptions in this sense are provided only for “practical training, exams and vulnerable students”. However, we cannot fail to underline how these restrictions follow a vaccination campaign to which a large part of the population has adhered: it will suffice to remember that at the moment 85.8% of citizens over 18 have completed the basic vaccination cycle. Negative signs, despite all this, had already begun to glimpse last month, when intensive care had returned to fill up.

Then there is Denmark, where although 77.5% of the population underwent the first two doses and 34.9% received the booster Partial closures have been imposed in recent days. As stated on the website of the Danish authorities, the discos are in fact currently closed as well as most of the cultural places, while restaurants, bars and cafes must remain closed from 23:00 to 05:00. Also, alcohol cannot be sold between 10pm and 5am. These are measures put in place to counter the dizzying increase in cases: despite many citizens – as mentioned – have been vaccinated, in Denmark we travel at a weekly average of over 9,000 cases per day. A real record, given that never since the beginning of the pandemic in the country had similar numbers been recorded.

Portugal has also chosen to introduce new restrictions: yesterday Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that the restrictions initially “planned for the post New Year” will be brought forward. Among the measures imposed, the closure of clubs and bars – which will have to lower the shutters from 25 December to 10 January – as well as smart working, which will be mandatory during this period, must certainly be mentioned. All this despite the fact that in Portugal almost the entire population has been vaccinated: 87.9% of citizens in fact underwent the vaccine, and furthermore the booster dose was administered to 22.6% of the population. A similar announcement finally arrived yesterday also in Germany: the German government has in fact communicated that from December 28 “major events will have to take place behind closed doors” as well as “clubs and discos” will be closed. Furthermore, with particular reference to New Year’s celebrations, the government announced that “private gatherings, even for vaccinated or recovered from Covid, will be allowed only with a maximum of ten people”.

[di Raffaele De Luca]