anti Covid treatments exist

When the patient is illustrious, the treatments even reach the press. Yesterday the news came that the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, tested positive for Covid, even if it is asymptomatic. The Burnum circus of televirologists, increasingly in the shadows, could not miss the opportunity to dive into such an illustrious “sick man”. The first to catch the ball was Fabrizio Pregliasco, who even warned the premier on Radio Rai 1: “It is likely that he took Omicron 2, now he has to do at least seven days of isolation and I would advise him to take anti-inflammatories twice a day, even if he is asymptomatic”. Yes, because “the vaccine is effective on severe forms while the coverage has some reduction over the months, so much so that even healing does not guarantee protection for life”.

The most attentive reader, apart from the attempt to ride the notoriety of the character to keep the pandemic shack standing, will not have missed a detail: Pregliasco discovered that treatments exist and that they must be administered despite the vaccine. But how? For months we have been told that early home therapies were an unscientific hoax, an invention of the no vaxes to prove that undergoing the Pfizer injection was useless. For two years, the Ministry of Health has endorsed the infamous “paracetamol and watchful waiting” protocol, based on practically nothing, except on the hope that Covid would not progress and worsen into the unfortunate infected.

And still today, some experts, such as the professor Maria Rita Gismondodenounce the cumbersome bureaucratic procedures for prescribing antivirals to those who need them, which are widely advertised – thinking badly makes you sin, but often you get it right: unlike classic anti-inflammatory drugs, they are new medicines, which ensure those who produce them extra profits.

Despite the ostracism of therapies, which probably cost the lives of several thousand people who could have been saved, in a country with a disastrous toll in the face of lockdowns and other absurd restrictions; despite having told us that, in fact, the only salvation was the vaccine, now we discover that Covid can be cured and that all in all it takes very little. All we need is a drug that we all have at home. In the face of Omicron 3, revenge: couldn’t we have thought of it before? Even for those Italians who weren’t called Draghi?