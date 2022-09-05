Anti covid treatments that should no longer be used

In the world, more than 600 million people have been diagnosed with covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and more than 6.4 million have lost the battle against this virus. To control this public health problem, effective vaccines have been developed and that have been applied to 64% of the world’s population and some treatments for people at high risk of this infection were also included.

According to the Infobae web portal, from 2020 to date, at least 5,398 clinical trials have been registered on the different drugs, where their efficiency and safety were evaluated individually or combined with others for covid-19.

Given the risks that some drugs may cause, a group of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has been monitoring and reviewing the results of these studies and clinical trials, and updating the “living guide” that serves as a guide for health authorities and health personnel. For that reason, The WHO makes it clear which drugs should be indicated and which should be avoided so as not to cause harm to patients or because they do not provide benefits to treat the covid-19.

Specifically, the eleventh version of the WHO guide provides some recommendations in severe or critical patients to systemic corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone; interleukin-6 receptor blockers (such as tocilizumab or sarilumab), in combination with corticosteroids; and baricitinib as an alternative to IL-6 receptor blockers, in combination with corticosteroids.

Also the organization gives a conditional recommendation for the consumption of the drug casirivimab-imdevimab in seriously or critically ill patients with seronegative status, when rapid viral genotyping is available and coronavirus infection is confirmed. However, the WHO warned that the efficiency of this drug is limited when people are exposed to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, patients with covid-19 who are not in serious condition, but are at risk of being hospitalized, the WHO recommends the consumption of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (known by its trademark Paxlovid), which comes in tablets, under the supervision of a doctor. This medicine blocks a natural substance in the body to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For patients at high risk of requiring hospitalization, conditional recommendations were given to indicate the drugs molnupiravir, sotrovimab, casirivimab-imdevimab, when rapid testing is available and infection is confirmed.

In addition to that, Clarified that patients with non-severe covid-19 should not use systemic corticosteroids or recovered plasma. In patients with low risk of hospitalization, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir should not be indicated and in patients with severe and critical covid-19, convalescent plasma is not recommended.

In turn, the WHO does not recommend use ruxolitinib and tofacitinib, hydroxychloroquine, and lopinavir-ritonavir. Several experts gave a strong recommendation against using ivermectin, except in the context of a clinical trial.

“Some doctors have been reluctant to switch to proven alternatives. Ivermectin and fluvoxamine, in particular, they continue to be widely prescribed, despite accumulating evidence indicating that both treatments at acceptable doses are not effective for covid-19,” experts say.

Another drug that is not recommended for use in cases of covid-19 is fluvoxamine, used to treat depression, and the use of colchicine in non-critical patients is also not recommended.

In this sense, one of the experts who participated in the production of the evidence-based recommendations, Ariel Izcovich, a clinician and consultant to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), told Infobae that “antivirals reduce the progression to serious illness. But today, if people have received the vaccines, including boosters, the risk of developing a serious condition is so low that those who benefit from the drugs are very few. Therefore, you have to select them very well, because these drugs have a high cost”.